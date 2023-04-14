Jack’s reopening in Lincoln set for April 18

Jack’s Family Restaurant will soon reopen its doors in Lincoln, fresh from a rebuild to incorporate new features into its design and its food-ordering operation.
Customers will be welcomed bright and early at 5 a.m. on April 18 in the very same spot Jack’s has always occupied on Alabama 77.
The restaurant has been remodeling since last December on a plan the company calls the “Digital 2.0 Design.” It offers a canopied double drive through for take-outs, along with curbside or inside pickup for any online orders.
“We are excited to once again serve the community of Lincoln,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “With our new digital design, customers are sure to receive our fresh, Southern food in a quick, efficient manner.”
There are designated places for curbside pickup for online and app orders, where they simply wait for a Jack’s team member to deliver the order to the customer’s vehicle.
The design features what the company has designated as Southern Charm Architecture, which was first featured in Jack’s new and rebuilds in 2022. It boasts a large dining room, an oversized interior window for watching the “made from scratch biscuits” in progress and roomy porch seating outdoors.
“At Jack’s, our customers are important to us,” Bartmess said. “We are always finding new ways to serve our communities the best way we can in quality food and quality service.”
As part of the reopening celebration, Jack’s will give the first 50 customers to visit on reopening day one month of breakfast coupons and will also offer 12 weeks of online giveaways, prizes and promotions accessible when the Jack’s app is downloaded.
Those who are interested in Jack’s employment opportunities are encouraged to apply for available part and full time positions. Jack’s employees are offered benefits such as health and dental insurance and are paid weekly.
To apply for positions, the process is available by visiting eatatjack’s.com.
For exclusive offers and promotions, downloading the Jack’s app will provide this information.
Jack’s was founded in Homewood in 1960, beginning as a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers and fries, along with sodas and shakes. It has now grown to include more than 230 locations in four Southern states.