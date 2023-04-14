 Skip to main content
Jack’s reopening in Lincoln set for April 18

An updated and renovated Jack’s Family Restaurant reopens in Lincoln April 18 at 5 a.m. Visitors will experience new ordering options online and an interior with a new look, still serving their Jack’s favorites.

Jack’s Family Restaurant will soon reopen its doors in Lincoln, fresh from a rebuild to incorporate new features into its design and its food-ordering operation.

Customers will be welcomed bright and early at 5 a.m. on April 18 in the very same spot Jack’s has always occupied on Alabama 77.