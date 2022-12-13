 Skip to main content
'It wasn't just a job to her': Longtime Sylacauga journalist dies

Funeral service for Denise Sinclair will be Thursday

Sinclair-Obit

Shown in 2009, Denise Sinclair, then the news editor of the Daily Home, proclaims her gridiron allegiance for a story about the Iron Bowl that year. Sinclair died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. 

 BOB CRISP

A journalist who dedicated her life to covering Sylacauga and south Talladega County for more than four decades, including 36 years with the Daily Home, has died.

Denise Sinclair, 68, a staff writer and copy editor for the Daily Home who retired in 2019, passed away Monday morning at Coosa Valley Medical Center.