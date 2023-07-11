It’s jail again for woman accused of hindering murder investigation

A Sylacauga woman who was out on bail for allegedly hindering a murder investigation is back in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Dea’Ja Lynn Campbell, 23, had been out on a $10,000 bond since April, but failed to appear in court the following month and had her bond revoked. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she is currently being held without bond. She was arrested July 6.
Campbell’s boyfriend, Logan Andrew Liner, 21, has been charged with the murder of Barbara Ann Harmon, 18, of Talladega, on June 14, 2021, possibly during a botched robbery. According to information released following their arrests, Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Campbell was aware of the murder but covered for Liner and took steps to conceal her knowledge.
Both Campbell and Liner were arrested for the sale of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun just after Harmon was killed, and both posted bond.
Liner was arrested Aug. 4, 2021, for hindering prosecution in the first degree following a standoff at a house on Brickyard Road in Sylacauga.
Five days later, Liner was involved in a fight with two other inmates that sent him to the hospital. He was served with the murder warrant after being discharged from the hospital and sent back to jail.
A warrant for Campbell was issued in late July, 2021. She was arrested in Dothan by U.S. Marshals that August.
All of these charges are still pending grand jury review, according to court records.
Campbell eventually posted a $10,000 bond, but, again according to court records, began to harass Harmon’s family members at their workplace and other locations, verbally and electronically.
A hearing was set to amend the terms of Campbell’s bond to keep her from harassing the victim’s family, but there was no move to increase or revoke her bond at that time.
The hearing to amend the bond conditions was set for May 24 of this year, but Campbell failed to appear at the hearing.
She was arrested July 6 and has been in jail ever since.
Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.