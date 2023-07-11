 Skip to main content
It’s jail again for woman accused of hindering murder investigation

suspect campbell

Dea’Ja Lynn Campbell, age 23

 submitted photo

A Sylacauga woman who was out on bail for allegedly hindering a murder investigation is back in the Talladega County Metro Jail.

Dea’Ja Lynn Campbell, 23, had been out on a $10,000 bond since April, but failed to appear in court the following month and had her bond revoked. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she is currently being held without bond. She was arrested July 6.