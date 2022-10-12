Isabel Comer Museum to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Isabel Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special event Oct. 22.
According to Curator Judy Green, the museum will be displaying scrapbooks detailing its history and the history of the city throughout the week leading up to the event.
“We are full of treasures from Talladega County,” she said. “Mrs. Comer had a vision for a future museum, and her vision was a success. If she could see it today, we know that this is still her vision. The visitors that walk through our doors daily are walking in her footsteps. When they leave after roaming the galleries they understand that Sylacaugans have acquired a charming, attractive and well planned museum and art gallery of unusual quality for a community of this size,” citing a 1982 article from the Birmingham News.
The museum includes numerous artifacts donated by Sylacauga residents, paintings and photographs from local artists, archeological finds from the area dating to prehistoric times and a permanent exhibition dedicated to favorite son Jim Nabors. There is also a simulated 1800s cabin and a room for war memorials, among many others. The museum also hosts art classes.
The event includes dinner, door prizes and live entertainment from Tina Marie Hosey and comedian Nancy Jean.
Tickets for the event are $35, but there are a limited number available and they are selling out quickly. For tickets, call the museum at 256-245-4016.