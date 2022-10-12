 Skip to main content
Isabel Comer Museum to celebrate 40th anniversary

Isabel Comer Museum and Arts Center teaser

The Comer Museum and Arts Center on Broadway in Sylacauga.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Isabel Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special event Oct. 22.

According to Curator Judy Green, the museum will be displaying scrapbooks detailing its history and the history of the city throughout the week leading up to the event.