Investigators look into house fire: TV was gone, but the dog was saved

Talladega Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fire that seriously damaged a home on Shaw Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
“Crews made an interior attack and quickly knocked down the fire,” according to a fire report. “One dog was found and rescued from the home and turned over to the homeowner.”
According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, the resident of the house said she left briefly just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, then returned to find her home on fire.
Thomas said investigators did find pry marks on a door to the residence, and that a TV set was missing from inside the residence, according to the victim.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and there were no injuries to occupants or personnel," Fire Chief Danny Warwick said. "The American Red Cross of Alabama was contacted to assist the homeowner.”
Warwick also congratulated the department’s apparatus operators for the job of maneuvering in an area a good ways off the road, with a tight driveway and little space between the houses.