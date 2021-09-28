Investigation into Rubenville Lane fatal shooting is ongoing

The investigation into a fatal shooting incident on Rubenville Lane remained ongoing after about a week, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 21, deputies were initially called to a domestic situation on Rubenville Lane at about 10:30 p.m. A shots fired call from the same location came in while deputies were en route.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found Jeffrey Dewayne Calhoun, 37, of Alpine suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones said Calhoun and his girlfriend had been involved in an ongoing domestic situation for some time before Calhoun died.
Calhoun had just gotten out of jail on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge about a week before he was killed.
A second report also lists damage to a storm door, front window, front wall and living room windows of the woman’s house, Jones said. At least one round was recovered from the scene.
Calhoun’s body was sent to the state Forensics Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
