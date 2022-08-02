Investigation into alleged meth trafficking results in arrests of 12 suspects

A dozen Alabama residents are facing a combined 66 federal charges related to an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Calhoun County.
Eight of the people charged were arrested Tuesday, and the other four were served with their indictments in various jails or prisons.
Antonio Franchester “Lil T/Tony” Orr, 48, of Eastaboga, Garod Montario Stripling, 35, of Eastaboga and James Christopher Stanley, 46, of Tuscaloosa were all served in various county jails, with Orr being in Talladega County on drug charges and Stripling in Calhoun County.
Thomas Terrell Truss, 50, of Oxford was served at Fountain Correctional Facility, where he is serving time for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Brandon Maurice “BB” Butler, 34, of Lincoln; Seth Michael Owens, 29, of Ragland; Jakahri “Joc” Howard, 22, of Lincoln; Steven Weed, 50, of Lincoln; Melissa Sage Goins, 36, of Guntersville or Munford; Brian Kenneth Goodwin, 44, of Pell City; Michael Edwin Scales Sr., 68 of Annison; and Charles Alan “Chopper” Calhoun, 57, of Alpine were arrested Tuesday.
All were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. The indictment also charges all defendants with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.
All but Calhoun were charged with “conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine,” according to the indictment. This charge is punishable upon conviction by a maximum of life in prison.
Calhoun is charged with conspiring to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Orr is also charged with distributing 50 grams or more of meth and attempting to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth. Both charges carry a possible life sentence.
Orr, Owens and Stripling are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, which is another possible life sentence.
Howard is also charged with possession with the intent to distribute 500 or more grams of a mixture containing cocaine, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Goodwin faces a life sentence for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
Lastly, Howard, Butler and Stripling are charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. This charge carries a minimum of five years, starting after the sentences on the other charges are complete. Each count of using a telephone to commit a drug crime carries an additional four years in prison.
In addition to the indictments, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim F. Escalona also announced that the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and various local agencies had seized more than 20 kilograms (almost 45 pounds) of methamphetamine and a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine.
“The combined efforts of multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine and the indictment of a dozen individuals for conspiring to traffic in illegal drugs,” Escolana said Tuesday. “The scope of this indictment, including charges for use of firearms and interstate communications facilities to carry out drug trafficking, demonstrates the expertise of our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in stopping the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities.”
In addition to the DEA and ATF, the case was investigated by the Anniston, Oxford and Pell City Police Departments, the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit, the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, Blount COunty Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama National Guard Joint Counter Drug Task Force.