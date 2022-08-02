 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Investigation into alleged meth trafficking results in arrests of 12 suspects

A dozen Alabama residents are facing a combined 66 federal charges related to an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Calhoun County.

Eight of the people charged were arrested Tuesday, and the other four were served with their indictments in various jails or prisons.