Interviews continue for Sylacauga City Schools superintendent applicants

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education will interview the final three applicants vying for the school superintendent post starting Tuesday.
The six finalists for the school system’s top job were announced April 1 in a work session. The board’s choice will replace current superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, who announced his retirement in January.
Segars’ contract expires June 30. He was hired for the job three years ago.
The Alabama Association of School Boards is assisting Sylacauga in the search that started at the end of February.
According to AASB, 45 applications were submitted by candidates from nine states, ranging in age from 48 to 60. Of those applicants six finalists were chosen. Five of the finalists are from Alabama and one from Georgia.
These six have served as teachers, administrators, assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, or superintendents.
The finalists are:
—Dr. Michael Barber, Pell City, retired and most recently superintendent of Pell City Schools, 2013-2019. Barber served as Assistant Superintendent in Pell City from 2003-2013; elementary principal in Pell City from 1998-2003; assistant principal, Talladega County Schools, 1994-1998; and a teacher in Talladega County Schools from 1989-1994.
—Dr. J. Michelle Eller, Eclectic, assistant superintendent of the Chickasaw City Board of Education since 2019. Eller served as director of Secondary Instruction, Eufaula City Schools, from 2015-2019 and was with Elmore County Schools as administrative assistant in 2015, curriculum department/secondary instructional specialist from 2013-2015, and English/theatre teacher from 2003-2013.
—Dr. Tim Guinn, Russellville, assistant superintendent of Russellville City Schools since 2016. Guinn served Russellville City Schools as high school principal, 2009-2016, and assistant principal, 2002-2009; from 1992-2002, he was high school principal for Franklin City Schools, and he was a teacher and basketball coach for Tuscumbia City Schools, 1997-1999.
—Dr. Kiawana Kennedy, Fayetteville, Ga., deputy and assistant superintendent, Griffin-Spaulding County Board of Education since 2015. Kennedy was chief operating officer and director of curriculum, Decatur (Ga.) City Schools, 2010-2015; principal, Fayette (Ga.) City Schools, 2004-2019; principal, Coweta County (Ga.) Schools, 2002-2004; principal, Cobb County (Ga.) Schools, 1996-2002; and a middle school teacher, Atlanta Public Schools, 1992-1996.
—John C. Mullins, Arab, retired and most recently superintendent, Arab City Board of Education, 2002-2019. Mullins served as superintendent, Tishomingo County (Miss.) Schools, 1998-2002; principal, Haleyville City Schools, 1993-1998; assistant principal, Tishomingo County (Miss.) Schools, 1991-1993; assistant principal, Amite County (Miss.) Schools, 1990-1991; and a teacher/coach, Cleveland (Miss.) Schools, 1983-1990.
—Dr. Carlos Nelson, Muscle Shoals, deputy superintendent, Sheffield City Board of Education, since 2013; elementary principal, 2007-2013; and assistant high School principal, 2002-2017. Nelson served Tuscumbia City Schools as interim middle school superintendent, 1999-2000, and as a teacher, 1998-2002.
Eller, Nelson and Kennedy were interviewed this week by the school board.
The three remaining candidates are scheduled to be interviewed starting Tuesday.
Barber’s interview is set for Tuesday; Guinn on Wednesday; and Mullins on Thursday.
All interviews will be held at the school system’s Central Office in downtown Sylacauga, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The school board is expected to hire a new superintendent as soon as the week after all interviews are complete.
Each candidate has committed to serving at least six to eight years as school superintendent.