PELL CITY

Internet-inspired vandalism damages three homes

Knock knock who's there

The home of Jeff and Katie Ann Hollingsworth in Pell City was apparently kicked in the night of Feb. 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The kick knocked the frame from the front door and detached the deadbolt lock.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Three instances of apparent vandalism — possibly modeled after an internet posting — that took place in and around Pell City on the same night are so far the only ones reported to local law enforcement agencies.

Both the Pell City Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office have had calls from residents who suspected burglaries at their homes Valentine’s night.