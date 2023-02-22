Internet-inspired vandalism damages three homes

Three instances of apparent vandalism — possibly modeled after an internet posting — that took place in and around Pell City on the same night are so far the only ones reported to local law enforcement agencies.
Both the Pell City Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office have had calls from residents who suspected burglaries at their homes Valentine’s night.
In Pell City, the two incidents, possibly Tik Tok “door kick challenges,” took place after 9:30 p.m. and within a short distance from each other. The first, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Masters Road and the second, shortly afterward, on Ranch Marina Road off Funderburg Bend Road.
The third reported was from a residence on Alabama 174 near the Dollar General store, just outside of Pell City.
Jeff and Katie Ann Hollingsworth were home with their two-month-old that Tuesday night when the incident took place, both the child and her husband were asleep when the first warning came letting them know something wasn’t right, Mrs. Holliingsworth said.
“I was still awake, we were all in bed, but it was just a really loud boom,” she said. “It was the biggest, loudest boom I think I’ve heard, and it seems like somebody yelled.”
The noise woke her husband, who told her to take the baby and get on the floor, Mrs. Hollingsworth said. “We figured they were inside the house.”
She said her husband jumped up, her husband started loading his gun, and told her he was going to have to protect them.
He made his way toward the front door, and didn’t see anyone, as Mrs. Hollingsworth called 911 for help.
“The Pell City Police Department was here in three minutes,” she said. “He came right in and I was still on the phone with the dispatcher.”
No one heard a car in the area or any further noise from the suspected intruders, whose kicks left tracks on the front door and ripped the door from its frame. The deadbolt lock from the door was found several feet away on the kitchen floor.
The home is fairly close to several neighbors’ houses on Masters Road, where security cameras are in place, Mrs. Hollingsworth said. Behind the houses, there’s a wooded area that could aid in someone finding a place to hide.
Mrs. Hollingsworth said both she and her husband were not concerned with protecting things outside their home, but rather each other.
On nearby Ranch Marina Road, someone apparently tried the same thing just after leaving the Hollingsworths' home. Police got the call while still handling the Hollingsworths' situation.
“It’s a very serious situation,” said Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris. “People on either end of this could be hurt.”
If in fact the acts are pranks from teens modeling the acts on those seen on the Tik Tok social medium, juveniles could still be charged for the offenses, or in the most serious scenario, be injured or even killed, he said.
“The best thing to do is to call 911 and wait for the police, and keep yourself and others in the home safe,” he said.
The Alabama 174 event took place between 11 p.m. and midnight, the same night.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said he has not been made aware of any similar event taking place since.
Riverside Police Chief Jake Heath said his department hasn’t had any of the activity, nor has the Lincoln Police Department, said Chief Zach Tutten.
Police in Sylacauga also reported they have had no encounters with the Door Kick Challenge.
“And, I hope we don’t” said Police Chief Kelly Johnson.
“Just like any of these Tik Tok Challenges, you need to have an open conversation with your kids about what could happen, and that it’s more than they might think at the moment,” Heath said. “We need to teach making smart decisions, and help them to understand why.”
It’s also important for adults to remember to do the same, he said.
“Don’t put yourself in danger, call 911,” Heath said.