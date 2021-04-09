Interested in free speech therapy for a child? AIDB and AIDB Foundation have an option

Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and the AIDB Foundation will be offering summer speech therapy for residents of Talladega County between the ages 3 and 18 at no cost.
The classes will be offered at the Alabama School for the Deaf campus in Talladega and at Pinecrest Elementary School in Sylacauga between June 1 and June 25.
The classes are being co-sponsored by the Talladega County Easter Seals Society, the United Way of North Talladega County, the Talladega County Schools and the Talladega Rotary Club.
Although the classes are free, space is limited, so please call early.
To register, please call 256-761-3245.