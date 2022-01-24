Installing a storm shelter can result in tax credit for state homeowners

Alabama homeowners who are looking to install a storm shelter are eligible for a tax credit up to $3,000 or 50 percent of the total cost, whichever is less.
According to the state Emergency Management Agency, the shelter must be "at the applicant’s primary residence, and meet or exceed the most recent Federal Emergency Management Agency minimum criteria for the design, construction and operation of residential safe rooms.” The federal standards are laid out in FEMA P-320, March 2021. The applicant must then gather documentation showing “proof of construction, acquisition and installation of a qualified storm shelter” and submit them to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
According to Talladega County EMA Deputy Director LeighAnn Butler, the most frequently asked questions about the program include, "Is this a rebate, what if I don’t pay Alabama taxes and how long will this be available?"
“No, this is not a rebate,” she said. “You must pay Alabama taxes to be eligible, and citizens can apply for the tax credit any time in the next three years.”
According to the website, “the total cost for qualification of the tax credit will exclude any costs reimbursed by other … grants, government subsidies or incentives. The tax credit may not reduce a taxpayer’s liability to less than zero (and) is limited to a collective amount for all taxpayers of $2 million annually.”
Shelters must be installed on or after Jan. 1.
For more information, visit ema.alabama.gov/2022/01/03/alabama-storm-shelter-tax-credit.