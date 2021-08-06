Inmate who pleased guilty to killing Childersburg man to have parole hearing

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to take up the case of a Vincent man who pleaded guilty to murder in Talladega County in 1998.
Ronald Steven “Runt” Kidd, 58, is serving his sentence at the Loxley Community Work Center in south Alabama.
Kidd was accused of killing Charles “Jack” Spidell, 57, on March 7, 1996, at Spidell’s home in Childersburg by beating him with a blunt instrument.
According to his obituary, Spidell was a frequent volunteer for the American Red Cross who attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was a member of the Class One Sunday School class. He was survived by three sons, a sister and a brother, among others.
Kidd pleaded guilty to murder in 1998 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. According to court documents, he had previous convictions for breaking and entering, theft, receiving stolen property and third degree burglary.
He has completed courses in barbering, “self help” and “self concept,” since he has been in prison.
His hearing before the board is set for Tuesday in Montgomery.