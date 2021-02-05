Inmate serving time for theft is given parole

Of the 106 hearings held this week by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, five had convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair County, and only one of those five got any good news this week.
Scott William McCook, 32, had his request for parole granted Thursday, according to a news release from the board. According to the state Department of Corrections, McCook was sentenced to 70 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County in 2020.
The other local cases on the docket this week, who all had their petitions rejected, were:
—Scotty Dewayne Fulton, 35, serving 36 months for possession of a controlled substance and escape in the third degree in St. Clair County in 2020.
—Marcus Devon Gordon, 34, serving 84 months for criminal mischief in the first degree and theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County.
—Johnny Edward King, 43, serving 25 years for robbery in the first degree in Talladega County in 2008.
—Kevin Woods, 48, serving life for possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2001.