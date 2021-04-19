Inmate escapes from Childersburg Work Camp

An inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Camp early Monday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Tracy O’Brian Blackburn, 47, was serving a five year sentence for a conviction for assault in the second degree in Shelby County in October 2017. According to the release, he escaped from the facility in Childersburg at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Blackburn is a white male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. The release also says he was wearing “free world colored clothing” at the time of his escape. No further information was available Monday morning.
If you see this inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825 or contact your local law enforcement agency.