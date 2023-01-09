 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Inmate connected to Lazenby murder is denied parole

Haynes

Calvin McCall Haynes

The Birmingham man who helped orchestrate the murder of Talladega County attorney Blake Lazenby in 2011 was denied parole at a hearing before the state board last week.

Calvin McCall “Booby” Haynes, now 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in 2014, and subsequently testified against Ocie Lee Lynch, “Little” Charles Joseph Andrew Hendrix and Earnest J. “LA” Files. Lynch, Hendrix and Files were all convicted of capital murder and are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.