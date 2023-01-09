Inmate connected to Lazenby murder is denied parole

The Birmingham man who helped orchestrate the murder of Talladega County attorney Blake Lazenby in 2011 was denied parole at a hearing before the state board last week.
Calvin McCall “Booby” Haynes, now 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in 2014, and subsequently testified against Ocie Lee Lynch, “Little” Charles Joseph Andrew Hendrix and Earnest J. “LA” Files. Lynch, Hendrix and Files were all convicted of capital murder and are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The jury that convicted Lynch in November 2014 actually recommended 10-2 that he be sentenced to death, but Special Judge John Rochester ruled that death would be unfair, since Haynes had already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life. Rochester then sentenced Lynch to life without the possibility of parole, which is the only other option available in a capital murder conviction. After Lynch’s sentencing, the state did not seek the death penalty against Hendrix or Files.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Haynes is currently housed at the Frank Lee Youth Center in Elmore County. The DoC’s website describes Frank Lee as “a camp for first time offenders” that “resembles a school rather than a prison.” Inmates can take vocational or high school equivalency classes at an adjacent school and “offers work release/community service opportunities that allow inmates to secure employment with businesses located in surrounding communities.” It is a minimum security facility that also provides roadside and grass cutting duties for surrounding counties and municipalities.
According to court documents, Haynes has previous convictions for theft of property in the second degree, robbery in the second degree, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, assault in the first degree and theft in the first degree in Jefferson County.
Minutes from Haynes’ hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday do not show any witnesses speaking for or against his early release.
His next scheduled parole hearing is in 2028.