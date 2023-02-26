Industries for the Blind workers honored at trustee meeting

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees honored the Alabama Industries for the Blind employees of the year Tuesday morning. Jena Smith won this year’s Peter J. Salmon Employee of the Year award and Marquita Young brought home the Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement award.
Smith began working at AIB in 2010, after completing a vocational program at E.H. Gentry. She was assigned to the production team for the manufacture of sewn goods, and is today a proud member of the necktie line, although she will also happily work in other sections as well.
She also met her husband, Chuck Smith, at Gentry; the couple own their own home, where they live independently with their cat, Junebug. She also sings in her church choir and is involved in church theater, Bible study and the annual Afternoon of Praise fundraiser. According to the resolution passed in her honor, she has “the spirit of an adventurer, loves exploring new areas and would like to learn to operate a chainsaw.”
Her co-workers regard her highly.
Young is a graduate of the Alabama School for the Blind and joined the production team at Alabama Industries for the Blind in 2011. She began job-shadowing staff members at AIB as part of the Upward Mobility program, which she later completed. In 2022, she was promoted to production and inventory technician.
Young is a “dedicated and loyal employee” who “enjoys playing video games, cooking and grilling, spending time with family and friends, singing and playing several instruments,” according to her resolution.
Both women were presented with copies of their resolutions during the meeting.