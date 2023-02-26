 Skip to main content
Industries for the Blind workers honored at trustee meeting

blind workers

Jena Smith and Marquita Young are Alabama Industries for the Blind employees of the year.

 Submitted photos

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees honored the Alabama Industries for the Blind employees of the year Tuesday morning. Jena Smith won this year’s Peter J. Salmon Employee of the Year award and Marquita Young brought home the Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement award.

Smith began working at AIB in 2010, after completing a vocational program at E.H. Gentry. She was assigned to the production team for the manufacture of sewn goods, and is today a proud member of the necktie line, although she will also happily work in other sections as well. 