Incoming Talladega College president receives lifetime achievement award

Incoming Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent received a lifetime achievement award from the Black Professional Alliance.
Vincent and this year’s other recipients were during an awards ceremony Saturday at the Alpha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Austin, Texas.
A native of New York City, Vincent attended public schools and completed his undergraduate studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. He was the first alum to also serve as president of that school.
He went to earn a law degree at Ohio State University and a doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania, then launched careers as a corporate attorney, an assistant attorney general for civil rights cases in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and as he legal and regional affairs director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
At this point he began his career in academia, starting at the University of Wisconsin, then at Louisiana State University (“I was there at the same time as Coach (Nick) Saban,” he said), the University of Oregon and the University of Texas, where he served as both an administrator and professor. Most recently, he said he had “worn three different hats at the University of Kentucky. I was a professor of education policy and law, the inaugural executive director of the educational and civil rights initiative (a joint venture with the NAACP) and program chair of PhD specialization in diversity, equity and inclusion.”
While at Texas, he served as the inaugural vice president for diversity and community engagement. He was appointed president of Talladega College earlier this year, and is expected to begin in that position next month.