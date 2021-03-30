Incident at Pullian, Belleview intersection leaves one dead, five wounded

An incident Friday night at the intersection of Pullian Street and Belleview Street in Talladega left one person dead and five wounded, according to reports filed with Talladega Police.
According to interim Chief John McCoy, there have been no arrests in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance.
The deceased was identified as Laravous Tramoun Cole, 20, of Talladega. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the remaining victims had not been released Tuesday, but all five were black males between the ages of 17 and 23.
Cole’s funeral arrangements will be announced by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home.
A narrative was still emerging Tuesday, but McCoy said the six victims were in three different vehicles when the attack happened at about 10:30 p.m. Cole was in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, and the other victims were in a 2005 Acura TL and a 2010 Infiniti G37. McCoy said all three vehicles sustained damage from gunfire.
The five surviving victims were all transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Health Center in Talladega. One of the five, who had been in the Accura at the time of the shooting, was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via Life Flight helicopter.
McCoy said Tuesday that this victim was still in the hospital but was in stable condition.
The person or people doing the shooting also appeared to be in a car, McCoy said, although he declined to comment any further on an ongoing investigation.
This incident appears to be a different one altogether than a shooting incident reported to the Talladega City Council Monday morning by Rev. Phoebe Presson in Talladega Downs. Presson told the council that she had been visiting Talladega Downs about 5:30 p.m. Friday, and was told by concerned residents that she had just missed a shooting incident when she arrived.
McCoy told the council Monday that he was not aware of a shooting incident in Talladega Downs being reported, and confirmed Tuesday that no one had reported shots fired and there were no reports of injury or property damage at Talladega Downs over the weekend. It is entirely possible that people heard the shots fired but no one reported it to the police, he said.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, whose district includes Talladega Downs, asked the city attorney to contact the property owners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about security concerns and to “come up with a formal approach for what we’re trying to do out there.”
Patterson and Council President Trae Williams agreed that the city was willing to do whatever was never necessary to provide security for events such as the Easter Egg Hunt Presson is planning for the Talladega Downs Community.
McCoy told the council he “can’t say what is provoking this,” but he did that there seemed to be tension between groups from the east side of town and the west side of town. He also added that most of the incidents reported in Talladega Downs did not involve people who actually lived there.
As for the lack of a report, he said that is sadly not uncommon. Even when shootings are reported, he said, oftentimes the victim will say they do not want to do anything or intend to “handle it themselves.”
Cole’s is the second homicide in the city of Talladega in 2021. Carlos Fields, 43, of Birmingham was shot to death in January in Knoxville Homes while taking out his girlfriend’s trash. Investigators believe the killing was at the end of a botched robbery.
Anyone with information on either of these homicides should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or contact Talladega Police via Facebook or other social media.