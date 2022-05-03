If you're looking for a thrift sale, Presbyterian Home has just the one for you

TALLADEGA — The Presbyterian Home for Children is holding a Thrift Store Estate Sale on Thursday through Saturday at the Home’s campus on Ashland Highway in Talladega.
As the name implies, the sale will include quality furniture, home décor and furnishings, and clothing, according to a news release provided by the Home.
Thrift Store Manager Ashley Burkhalter said that supporters of the Home donated estate and personal pieces to the Thrift Store instead of holding their own estate sale or yard sale. Others donated fine items that remained after an estate sale.
“Over the last several months, we have accumulated over 5,000 square feet of inventory for this sale,” Burkhalter said. “We are very thankful for those that generously donated to our Thrift Store and for the opportunity to support the PHFC community.”
Shoppers will find furniture for the dining room, living room, kitchen, office, bedroom, nursery and outdoor, as well as some appliances. Many of the bedroom pieces include headboards, footboards and railings, and a few have mattresses and box springs.
The sale will feature home decor and furnishings from antiques to farmhouse to French provincial, Burkhalter said. Items include fabric remnants, framed art and pictures, framed mirrors, dinnerware, flatware, glassware, holiday décor, books, and toys and vintage dolls.
Tools, gardening, air compressors/tanks, electronics, cell phone accessories, outdoor games, exercise equipment and hunting accessories will be for sale, as well as clothing for the entire family.
“This community-supported thrift sale is a great way to find a bargain and to support the mission of the Home,” said Bud Kitchin, assistant to the president and operations director of the Home.
The sale will be Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Presbyterian Home Gym at 905 Ashland Highway in Talladega. Look for signs to the parking lot in the field behind the Thrift Store. Entrance will be through the north gym entrance only.
According to the news release, all sales are "as is," priced as marked. All sales final, no refunds or credits. Cash and credit/debit cards accepted. No checks.
More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram at “PHFC Thrift Store.”