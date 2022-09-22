If you're dying to see 'Hocus Pocus,' Sylacauga has just the event for you

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department and state Rep. Ben Robbins will host a Halloween-themed movie night in the park Oct. 21 at Central Park, across from Blue Bell Creameries.
The feature film will be 1993’s “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sara Jessica Parker. It is rated PG and lasts about 95 minutes. The movie will be shown for free.
Cuppa Grace, Lilly Jo’s Treats, GG’s Food Truck and Seafood Queens will all be on site selling food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be a costume contest, which will go on until time for the movie to start. Categories will be for children ages 5 through 11, youth ages 12 through 17 and adults 18 and older. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in each age category for costumes displaying the most outstanding creativity, originality, effort and authenticity. Costumes of all shapes and sizes are allowed, and can be homemade or store bought. There will be three special guest judges from the community and an entry fee of $10 a person.
Patrons should bring their own lawn chairs.