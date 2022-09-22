 Skip to main content
If you're dying to see 'Hocus Pocus,' Sylacauga has just the event for you

A still from 1993's "Hocus Pocus." (Buena Vista/SNAP/Zuma Press/TNS)

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department and state Rep. Ben Robbins will host a Halloween-themed movie night in the park Oct. 21 at Central Park, across from Blue Bell Creameries.

The feature film will be 1993’s “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sara Jessica Parker. It is rated PG and lasts about 95 minutes. The movie will be shown for free.