If you're 10 or under and want to hunt Easter eggs, Childersburg has the event for you

Children 10 and younger are invited to come out to the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday for Eggapalooza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free, and that includes pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes for the most eggs found in each age group.
There will also be Easter egg dying, free food (hot dogs, chips and drink), games and crafts.
There will be an Easter story starting at 9 a.m., followed by a hunt for 2,000 prize-filled eggs, with winners from 0 to 4 years old, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old. You will need to bring your own basket, however.
The Childersburg Park and Recreation Center is located at 300 First Avenue Southwest in Childersburg.
For more information, call 256-378-6225.