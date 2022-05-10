If your catalytic converter was stolen, you're not alone

It would appear that at least seven vehicles in Talladega County have been deprived of their catalytic converters in recent weeks.
The first case was reported to Talladega Police late last month, according to Chief Diane Thomas. The converter was stolen from underneath a van at what appears to be a residence on the 700 block of Nimitz Avenue in Brecon. There are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
The other converters were all reported stolen in the county.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the first of these to be reported was off a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 that had been parked overnight at the Cotton Patch convenience store on Renfroe Road. The theft occurred between 12:02 a.m. and 12:08 a.m. May 2, and was caught on video, although the suspect had not been positively identified as of Monday afternoon.
Jones said the suspect appeared to drive up in a Hyundai Santa Fe.
The other five were all taken off of vehicles parked at the Toyota dealership on U.S. 280 in Sylacauga while it was closed between May 4 and May 5. The vehicles targeted here include another Dodge Ram, a Dodge Durango, a Toyota Tacoma, a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Dakota.
This incident may have also been caught on tape, Jones said.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Anyone with information on the Nimitz Avenue incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s website.