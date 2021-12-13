If you would like to drive a bus, Talladega County Board of Education wants you

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Board of Education is looking for child nutrition program workers and, especially, bus drivers, according to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
The issue came up Monday just before the County Board of Education voted to approve the personnel actions for the month.
“Right now, we’re searching for people to fill those roles,” Lacey said.
Board member Johnny Ponder asked if the board paid for prospective bus drivers to get their commercial driver’s licenses. Assistant Transportation Coordinator Philip Cosper said he provided necessary training, but that the applicant was responsible for paying for a drug screen, background check, physical examination and the license itself. The license costs $36.25, he said, and the total cost is generally about $150.
Cosper added that he encourages potential bus drivers to get a CDL learners permit first, and then helps walk them through the remaining steps of the process, including a 90-minute computer class which can also be taken through a cell phone app.
Starting in February, Cosper said, new federal standards will come into play, and he is currently working on a course to offer applicants to keep up with these standards as well.
Applications may be taken through the county schools web site or through the state Department of Education.
Also Monday, the board:
—Congratulated member Kathy Landers, who was recently named an All-State Board member and was honored at a ceremony in Montgomery last weekend.
—Accepted the resignations of Munford Elementary School Clerical Assistant Kelly Chastain and Drew Middle School sixth grade teacher Joshua Cheeks.
—Hired Rachel Davis (Sycamore Elementary CNP Assistant), Tawana Glenn (Stemley Road itinerant LPN), Jaycie Smith (Childersburg Elementary special education clerical assistant), Alexus Threatt (Munford Elementary SOAR classroom assistant), Jerry Wade (Munford Middle School bus driver), Amanda Wallace (Lincoln Elementary Kindergarten teacher) and Alexia WIlliams (Sycamore Elementary Kindergarten teacher).