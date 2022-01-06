If you took a $14,000 riding mower from Stemley Road, the police would like to talk to you

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a $14,000 riding lawn mower from Stemley Road Elementary School over the Christmas break.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, someone broke into a shed on the county elementary school campus and stole a red ExMark riding lawn mower valued at $14,500 between Dec. 20 and Jan. 4, when the school was closed.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no known witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com.