If you love a parade, there's still time to sign up for Talladega's Christmas event

There is still time to sign up for this year’s Talladega Christmas Parade.
The parade, sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Lineup is between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent and 2022 Alabama Superintendent of the Year Dr. Suzanne Lacey will be this year’s grand marshal, and the theme for the parade is “Welcome To Whoville,” based on the Dr. Suess classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
This year’s route goes from the intersection of Battle Street and Haynes Street, in front of the Wal-Mart shopping center, westbound down Battle Street to the historic Court House Square and ends at the intersection of Battle and Spring Streets.
Registration remains open until Nov. 29. For more information, call the chamber at 256-362-9075 or visit this link or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.