If you have a gun, please don't fire it in the air on New Year's

From popping champagne corks to launching fireworks, there are numerous ways to ring in the new year between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The list of acceptable celebrations, however, should not include firing guns into the air, which is both very dangerous and, in incorporated areas, illegal.
“We ask that citizens please enjoy their fireworks,” acting Talladega Police Chief John McCoy said. “But limit that to fireworks only. A projectile fired from a gun into the air is going to have to come down eventually, and we do not want to have any citizens struck or any property damaged by falling projectiles.”
Although no one appears to have been injured recently, shots fired into the air on New Year’s Eve have caused property damage in Talladega on several occasions in past years.
Discharging a firearm in the city limits is a misdemeanor and a conviction does carry fines and potential jail time.