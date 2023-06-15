 Skip to main content
‘I think he saw my sign’ Locals gather around restaurant on the lookout for Matthew McConaughey

Lexie Womble came to the reported site of the movie shoot prepared, just in case her favorite actor needed a wife. Womble was all smiles about the possibility of catching a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey while she waited.

Wednesday morning, the trucks were lining up alongside a popular Pell City restaurant.

But it wasn’t for the daily lunch specials or for folks to socialize and chat about the day’s activities. Instead, the trucks full of equipment outside Pell City Steakhouse were the reason for the gossip.