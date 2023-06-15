‘I think he saw my sign’ Locals gather around restaurant on the lookout for Matthew McConaughey

Wednesday morning, the trucks were lining up alongside a popular Pell City restaurant.
But it wasn’t for the daily lunch specials or for folks to socialize and chat about the day’s activities. Instead, the trucks full of equipment outside Pell City Steakhouse were the reason for the gossip.
Locals gathered outside an unusual police perimeter set up to talk about what they’d heard — that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was coming to town, more specifically, to “the steakhouse,” as it’s called, and they didn’t want to miss it.
Many hoped to catch a glimpse of the man of the hour, some hoped to grab a photo, and at least one wanted to let him know she would marry him.
But most of all, they didn’t want to miss out on any of it if the talk was true.
Turns out, the talk was true, and several McConaughey fans got quick photos of the Pell City visitor taking a break now and then on the sidewalks surrounding the restaurant while in town, but lots more didn’t.
And the gal who waited patiently with her sign of marriage proposal across the street from the steakhouse, she was still waiting at lunchtime, but said she thinks she got a glimpse of the subject of her attention, for a minute, anyway.
“I think he saw my sign,” said Lexie Womble, still grinning as she continued waiting for another peek at the star she was fixated on.
She held her neon pink poster board sign up high when she thought he might be within view, offering a wave now and then if only to let the actor know how welcome he was in her town.
She even said she thinks he might have tossed a wave her way.
Bailey Pouncy had her baby, Finn, in tow in a stroller for her chance to spot McConaughey, waiting alongside PNC Bank behind the restaurant.
“I’m pretty sure I saw him, just for a split second,” she said, keeping her gaze directed toward the side entrance to the steakhouse.
Word has it McConaughey was in town with the production crew working on his latest film, “The Rivals of the Amizah King,” which is also reported to have done some shooting in the Bessemer and Birmingham areas this week.
He stars in the film, described as a crime thriller produced by Black Bear Pictures.
Donna Taylor and several others loaded up their SUV and drove over from Oxford for a chance to see the real McConaughey in action.
They found a good spot just outside the police perimeter and said they’d waited for about two hours before heading back home.
Taylor said she and others had a little better luck when they wanted to track down another movie legend filming in Alabama not too long ago.
“We did get to see John Travolta,” she said. “That was a lot of fun.”