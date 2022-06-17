'I have always loved helping people,' says new Presbyterian Home for Children employee

Stephani Burton has joined the staff of Presbyterian Home for Children as manager of human resources, administration and accreditation.
“I have always loved helping people,” Burton said. “There is nothing more rewarding than knowing that you made a positive impact on someone’s life. It is an incredibly humbling feeling to know that one small act of kindness made someone’s day. Being a member of the Talladega Junior Welfare League and on the board for the United Way of North Talladega County for the last few years really gave me a purpose in life. I knew immediately when I heard there was an opening at PHFC that God was opening a door for me to do what I love every day in my life. PHFC touches so many children, youths and families and helping to make their lives better. I feel blessed to be a small part of it.”
She added, “I am excited to bring my background in human resources to the home. A part of being in HR is that you are always finding ways to better the lives of your employees. The employees that work here at PHFC have all been so kind and welcoming and have the biggest hearts. I am looking forward to finding ways to give back to them.”
Burton has more than 24 years experience in the field, with extensive payroll, workers compensation, employee recruitment and staffing services experience. Her most recent role was as the human resources administrative assistant for the city of Talladega. She is also a certified staffing specialist, the highest certification level in the staffing industry. Burton brings not only her broad professional experience, but also the skills gained during extensive community involvement.