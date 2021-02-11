'I Am the Man' is theme for Swain Community Involvement's men's breakfast

Swain Community Involvement will host the second annual Men’s Breakfast on Saturday at Champion Church, located in the old skating rink on Alabama 21, starting at 10 a.m.
The theme for this year’s event is “I Am the Man,” with the scripture taken from Proverbs 27:17: “Iron sharpens iron.”
Like last year, the breakfast is for African-American males 16 years old and older, and is free.
Regarding last year’s event, Swain said, “It isn’t a black and white issue. It’s the responsibility of the black race, taking responsibility for the things that go on inside our communities. White people are not coming into these communities shooting or causing mayhem. It is our black people, and we’ve got to face the real facts.”
Masks will be required.
For more information, please email swaincommunityinvolvement@gmail.com or adistinguishedwoman76@gmail.com.