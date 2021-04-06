Hungry? Talladega council approves lease for 'Cookies with A Twist'

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a lease agreement with Tara Logel, owner of Cookies with A Twist, for the portion of the Kenwin Waldrep Building previously occupied by the Square Cup, for $400 a month.
The lease of six months at a time, with automatic renewal up until 2024 unless the renter decides to back out.
According to Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, Logel had previously operated one of the food trucks that regularly sets up during the Second Saturday events at Talladega Bottling Works.
According to a memo attached to the lease agreement, Logel will “use the space as a venue for making, selling and catering of cookies and cookie-related products."
Gallahar said that the lease covers one of the two buildings that the city owns right next to each other on the north side of the square. The second half of the building, referred to as the “North Pole,” is being used for storage of Christmas on the Square items.
Also Monday, the council:
—Discussed vacancies of various appointed boards, including a recent resignation on the Civil Service Board.
—Approved the same requests for Second Saturday this month as for previous months.
—Approved a contract with Davis Builders for $26,435 to upgrade a drain line to Fire Station 2 in Brecon; this project was part of the Capital Improvement Project approved for 2020.
—Approved a contract for $2,300 for baseball and softball umpires.
—Approved an agreement with Alabama Power to to change over to LED lights at Veterans Park for $555.35 a month.
—Approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford F150 for the airport at a cost of $26,000.
—Heard Gallahar ask for a moment of silence for two Community Appearance employees and a former police officer who had all passed away recently.
—Announced that April in Talladega will be this weekend.
—Heard Mayor Tim Ragland congratulate the players on the Talladega High School basketball team who made it to the all-county team this year.