Human remains found in Munford woods

A resident foraging for scrap metal near a former foundry in Munford made a grisly discovery Tuesday.

According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Jones, the forager came across a set of remains in a wooded area off Swinford Lane in Munford and contacted the Munford Police Department. Munford Police contacted the sheriff’s office, Jones said.