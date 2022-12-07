Human remains found in Munford woods

A resident foraging for scrap metal near a former foundry in Munford made a grisly discovery Tuesday.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Jones, the forager came across a set of remains in a wooded area off Swinford Lane in Munford and contacted the Munford Police Department. Munford Police contacted the sheriff’s office, Jones said.
Sheriff’s investigators arrived at the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that the remains were human.
“They appear to have been there for an extended period of time,” Jones said. “Right now, we can’t say if they belonged to a male or female, or how old the person might have been, or how long they might have been there other than for quite some time.”
Jones also said investigators could not comment on any possible cause of death at this point.
The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Laboratory in Montgomery for further study and analysis, he said.
Until the forensics results came back, Jones said he could not comment any further on a pending investigation.
Jones did confirm that there was, at one time, a foundry near the site where the remains were discovered, and that it is not uncommon for people looking for scrap metal to go there.
Anyone with relevant information on this case should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.