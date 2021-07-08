Huddle House targets Childersburg for expansion

CHILDERSBURG — Huddle House is scouting for a location in Childersburg.
“When envisioning the next ideal location to open a new Huddle House restaurant, the great city of Childersburg checks every box,” Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer, was quoted as saying in a news release. “Huddle House’s famous all-day breakfast offerings allows investors to access the lucrative $285 billion dining segment, offering a delicious opportunity for multi-unit operators across Alabama. We are excited to find a partner in Childersburg who is ready to help share the joys of our home-cooked comfort food with the local community.”
In addition to searching for a site for the new restaurant, Huddle House also is looking for a franchise partner to take up ownership of the restaurant.
According to the release, Huddle House franchisees in Childersburg will have the opportunity to fit the concept’s footprint to their real-estate needs with flexible buildout options including inline, endcap, retrofit and ground-up models. Operators can also easily choose a format that integrates carry-out windows and patio seating, seamlessly incorporating options for off-premise dining.
“For those looking to provide round-the-clock dining options for both families and out-of-town visitors, Huddle House offers a solid opportunity for potential franchisees in the Childersburg area,” Ortiz said. “Additionally, local entrepreneurs will be able to save substantial time as our real estate team has already begun to search for an ideal preliminary site location.”