Howard 'Rip' Williams Jr. returns to politics with appointment to Civil Service Board

An appointment by the Talladega City Council marked an unexpected political comeback.
During its Monday meeting, the council voted 4-0, with Council President Trae Williams abstaining, to appoint Howard “Rip” Williams Jr. to a seat on the city’s Civil Service Board being vacated by the retirement of Horace Sims.
The council president abstained because the nominee is his father.
Rip Williams previously served on the city council and then, later, as a member of the Talladega Water and Sewer Board. In the latter capacity, he was implicated in several illegal activities that lead to him being indicted for and pleading guilty to use of public office for personal gain and perjury. He was given a suspended sentence, paid back the funds that he had been indicted for taking, and was granted a pardon in 2009, according to state records.
The pardon restores his civil rights and makes him eligible to serve on the board again, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles. There was no discussion of this prior to the elder Williams’ appointment, however. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who both served with Williams on the council and was still a councilman during the water board scandals Williams was involved in, congratulated him on his return to public service.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, whose husband served on the Council with Williams, actually made the motion for his appointment.
Former Talladega Police Captain Partick Thornton and Maury Embry also applied for the spot Sims was vacating.
Williams was sworn in by Timothy Ragland immediately after his appointment and attended his first CSB meeting Wednesday.
Also Monday, the council:
—Saw Ragland swear Hilda Fannin into the Library Board.
—Agreed to send out bids for aviation fuel. Councilman Joe Power asked City Attorney Mike O’Brien to look into ways the city could offer discounts on fuel sales to compete with other area airports.
—Approved the city’s participation in the Alabama Department of Education’s Summer Food Program, as they do every year.
—Accepted all three annual reports on the city’s wastewater treatment plants.
—Approved upgrades totaling $593,500 for those same treatment plants.
—Approved a contract for sludge removal services.
—Approved a new contract with GFL Environmental Inc., formerly WCA, for trash pickup for $19 per month.
—Approved a water rate study, for $43,168 as part of a bond refinancing project.