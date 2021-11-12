How to deal with Alzheimer’s? Talladega group has suggestions for caregivers

The Talladega Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group is suggesting several ways that groups and individuals can honor National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November.
“Organize groups at work, civic organizations, churches or as an individual to wear purple, and make a statement in reference to the disease of Alzheimer’s,” support group leader Clifford Mosley said. “Learn about early screening and providing support for caregivers. If you need support, join the local support group organized by Clifford Mosley. They meet every second Saturday at 10 a.m. in the banquet room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.”
Groups and individuals alike are also encouraged to join or sponsor a fundraising event, or just make a donation.
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia.
“There is no cure for this disease that affects nearly 5.4 million Americans, and the number is growing," he said. "While the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, it also focuses on increasing support for caregivers and sharing available resources.
"If you think it only affects seniors, you’d be wrong. Early onset Alzheimer’s targets those under the age of 65. Over time, the disease becomes debilitating because of its progressive nature. Available treatments slow the progression, but there is no cure.”
He added, “Caregivers provide 24-hour care in most circumstances. As the disease progresses, the stress becomes overwhelming. Often, they receive respite from visitors but many become isolated as time passes. A broad spectrum of resources from support groups to memory care and educational tools provides caregivers assistance. Continuing research requires support and early screening programs. As we increase the knowledge of the disease and improve treatments, early intervention will improve outcomes.”
Mosely’s passion for Alzheimer’s-related issues stems from experiences in his own family.
“My father was beaten by three men in 1980, and we think the head trauma started some of his dementia. He died in 1985,” Mosely said. “My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1983 and died of it in 1994, and I had four aunts, two on each side, who died of Alzheimer’s as well. I’ve lost two uncles and two brothers to it.
“So this is something that’s very important on both sides of my family. I have five brothers and sisters left, and lots of cousins … and now we’re beginning to face the signs and symptoms in our generation. It’s very scary.”
There are numerous early symptoms of the disease, he said, anything from “forgetting to pay bills or getting lost in Walmart. Forgetting where you parked or getting lost just driving in town and having to ask the police how to get home. It can be losing your keys or putting something on the stove to cook and then forgetting about it, locking yourself out of the house, not being able to keep up with money and then accusing a family member of stealing it.”
Contributions can be made to the local support organization by mailing donations to Alzheimer’s Support Group, ℅ Clifford Mosley, Curry Court, Talladega, AL 35160.