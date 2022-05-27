House fires take toll on homes at Jackson Street, Kirksey Lane

During the past week, the Talladega Fire Department responded to a total of 27 calls, including two residential structure fires. One of the two homes will likely be a total loss.
The first of the two house fires was reported May 21 on Jackson Street, according to a summary provided by Fire Chief Danny Warwick. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire showing from one side of the structure. After forcing the front door, which was locked, they were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly. A primary search after the fire was out did not find anything.
Power and utilities were shut down, and the structure was ventilated. Fire appears to have spread from a bedroom to the attic, and heat and smoke damage were found throughout. Due to heavy damage, an investigation into the cause of the fire remained inconclusive Friday.
The other residential fire was reported Thursday afternoon on Kirksey Lane. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the structure fully involved.
There were no hydrants nearby, so a tanker truck from Providence Volunteer Fire Department supplied additional water.
A neighbor, who reported the blaze initially, said the house was currently unoccupied and that the owner lived in Georgia.
The house will likely be a total loss.
The week’s other calls involved seven traffic accidents, only one of which resulted in any injuries, a vehicle fire and six grass or brush fires.