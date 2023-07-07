 Skip to main content
Hospital chaplain honored by health care company

Citizens Baptist Medical Center announced Wednesday that chaplain Barbara Embry has been honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program. Embry has been named a Tenet Hero for her outstanding contributions in 2022.

The Tenet Heroes program celebrates those individuals who make a meaningful impact within their communities and go above and beyond their daily responsibilities. Nominated by leadership and/or fellow colleagues, Tenet Heroes exemplify the company’s core values and commitment to its mission.