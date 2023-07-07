Hospital chaplain honored by health care company

Citizens Baptist Medical Center announced Wednesday that chaplain Barbara Embry has been honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program. Embry has been named a Tenet Hero for her outstanding contributions in 2022.
The Tenet Heroes program celebrates those individuals who make a meaningful impact within their communities and go above and beyond their daily responsibilities. Nominated by leadership and/or fellow colleagues, Tenet Heroes exemplify the company’s core values and commitment to its mission.
Embry was recognized as a Tenet Hero for many reasons including her important work to establish the Pastoral Care Luncheon for pastors from the surrounding areas of Talladega as well as the Talladega Prayer Call.
“Barbara is a true inspiration who continues to make a positive and meaningful impact in our community each day,” said Frank Thomas, CEO of the Talladega hospital. “We are deeply grateful to Barbara for her dedication, selfless efforts, and commitment to our mission.”
In response to the honor, Embry said, “When we are called by God to minister to His people we are called to give the best of who we are — He gives to us and we distribute among His people. I don’t work or strive to get things done, I simply live, move and have my being in Him. I am His workmanship created for good works. The glory is due to him, I’m blessed to be his child. I am a sermon lived out in the earth.”