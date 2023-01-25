HOSA students seek donations for conference expenses

A group of future health care workers from southern Talladega County is asking for the public’s help with travel and hotel expenses to a group leadership conference in Montgomery in March.
“This group has competed locally in various competitions for HOSA, a health science club that embraces the future of health care professionals,” according to a press release. “These young men and women have proven worthy of an invitation to the state leadership conference.”
In the past, members of this same chapter have been to state and international conferences, but this year the program has grown significantly. Nineteen HOSA students attended the state leadership conference during the 2021-22 school year, but there will be 37 this year, accompanied by advisers Ashley McRae and Warren Duke.
Donations can be made out to South Talladega County HOSA and dropped off at Childersburg High School, or McRae or Duke will come to you. Donations of any amount are appreciated.