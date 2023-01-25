 Skip to main content
HOSA students seek donations for conference expenses

HOSA news letter
Submitted photo

A group of future health care workers from southern Talladega County is asking for the public’s help with travel and hotel expenses to a group leadership conference in Montgomery in March.

“This group has competed locally in various competitions for HOSA, a health science club that embraces the future of health care professionals,” according to a press release. “These young men and women have proven worthy of an invitation to the state leadership conference.”