Honor roll: R.L. Young's top students for the fourth nine-week period

The R.L. Young honor roll for the fourth nine-week period:

All As

First grade: Lydia Cook, Laklyn Hindman

Second grade: Evie Carpenter, Asher Christenson, Robert Cobb, Kaden Curry, Adalaya Fain, Kendall Gibson, Grayson Goodwin, Briley Higginbotham, Brigham Mitchell, Juanterius Wallace

Third grade: Jaxson Dates, Peyson Duke, Cohen Herd, Major Gable, Chryselle Gaston, Trevor Jones, Kendyl Richardson, Elijah Riley, Elijah Rivenbark,

Fourth grade: Kylan Allen, Heath Carroll, Jesse Christenson, Warren Duke, Madeline Jennings, Gracyn Oglesby, Cortney Ragland, Seth Travis, Araji Twyman, Lyndon Vincent

Fifth grade: Luke Bolding, Rebecca Miller

Sixth grade: Kye Burel, Isabella Hutton, Jacie Peters, Kata Wilson

As and Bs

First grade: Carl Capps, Lydia Freeman, Khaliya Garrett, Joshua Gooden, Caroline Goodwin, Annabella Nuckols, Brody Pritchard, Kamden Smith

Second grade: Honesty Mathis, Jacob Payne, Morgan Shaddix, Kyndal Vincent

Third grade: Bryson Burk, Daejah Curry, Kozbi Duncan, Matthew Gilmore, Andra Horton, Samuel Kollmeyer, Aiden Peadia, Michael Wallace

Fourth grade: Gunner Camp, Mckenzie Freeman, Shylan Hancock, Jaylyn Harper, Joseph King, Tiana Osborne, Jaylee Whitten, Claire Williams

Fifth grade: Jordan McGraw, Abigail Waites, Ashaunty White

Sixth grade: Adelaide Carpenter, Serenity Feaster, Rihanna Sutton

