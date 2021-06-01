Honor roll: R.L. Young's top students for the fourth nine-week period

The R.L. Young honor roll for the fourth nine-week period:
All As
First grade: Lydia Cook, Laklyn Hindman
Second grade: Evie Carpenter, Asher Christenson, Robert Cobb, Kaden Curry, Adalaya Fain, Kendall Gibson, Grayson Goodwin, Briley Higginbotham, Brigham Mitchell, Juanterius Wallace
Third grade: Jaxson Dates, Peyson Duke, Cohen Herd, Major Gable, Chryselle Gaston, Trevor Jones, Kendyl Richardson, Elijah Riley, Elijah Rivenbark,
Fourth grade: Kylan Allen, Heath Carroll, Jesse Christenson, Warren Duke, Madeline Jennings, Gracyn Oglesby, Cortney Ragland, Seth Travis, Araji Twyman, Lyndon Vincent
Fifth grade: Luke Bolding, Rebecca Miller
Sixth grade: Kye Burel, Isabella Hutton, Jacie Peters, Kata Wilson
As and Bs
First grade: Carl Capps, Lydia Freeman, Khaliya Garrett, Joshua Gooden, Caroline Goodwin, Annabella Nuckols, Brody Pritchard, Kamden Smith
Second grade: Honesty Mathis, Jacob Payne, Morgan Shaddix, Kyndal Vincent
Third grade: Bryson Burk, Daejah Curry, Kozbi Duncan, Matthew Gilmore, Andra Horton, Samuel Kollmeyer, Aiden Peadia, Michael Wallace
Fourth grade: Gunner Camp, Mckenzie Freeman, Shylan Hancock, Jaylyn Harper, Joseph King, Tiana Osborne, Jaylee Whitten, Claire Williams
Fifth grade: Jordan McGraw, Abigail Waites, Ashaunty White
Sixth grade: Adelaide Carpenter, Serenity Feaster, Rihanna Sutton