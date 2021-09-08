Honda's new TrailSport will be made in Lincoln

Honda has introduced TrailSport, the next chapter in its rugged light truck direction.
The automaker announced in a news release Tuesday that TrailSport will bring a more rugged design and off-road capability, applied step-by-step, to certain models within the brand’s light truck lineup.
Honda’s premiere light truck is the Honda Ridgeline, which is manufactured exclusively at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln along with the Honda Odyssey minivan and Pilot and Passport SUVs.
In recent years the Ridgeline has received a facelift to give a more rugged appearance and feel while keeping to the company’s standards of comfort and performance. The company said when first TrailSport editions arrive at dealers later this year, they will further advance the new rugged design direction of Honda truck products and become the halo for the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into them.
The release said the first models to incorporate the TrailSport treatment will feature rugged front and rear styling, durable cladding, and exclusive interior touches, including high-contrast orange stitching and signature all-weather mats that are easier to clean. Honda said with its best-in-class i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, drivers will want to get dirty tackling trails, without sacrificing comfort or the best-in-class on-road dynamics of the brand’s light trucks.
The release also said that over the next few model years and depending on the model, TrailSport off-road capability will further increase with upgrades like more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.
"TrailSport represents the next chapter in our rugged direction and will bring exclusive styling to our existing light trucks that will appeal to buyers seeking adventure,” Executive Vice President of National Operations at American HondaDave Gardner said. “Our U.S. engineering team is leveraging more than 20 years of experience creating highly capable light trucks to develop this new series of adventure-ready vehicles.”
Honda said TrailSport will build upon its more than 50-year legacy of extreme off-road engineering and performance that includes its motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and light trucks.