Honda opens customization facility for its vehicles in Lincoln

American Honda Motor company’s first facility dedicated to the emergence of Honda’s Post Production Option (PPO), which provides custom-optioned vehicles to customers who request them, made its debut to the public Tuesday.

The $16 million, 66,000-square-foot center for operations has been built adjacent to the primary Honda plant in Lincoln. It employs 70 in the production process and will serve as the hub of the company’s installation of a complete series of accessory options.