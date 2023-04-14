Honda opens customization facility for its vehicles in Lincoln

American Honda Motor company’s first facility dedicated to the emergence of Honda’s Post Production Option (PPO), which provides custom-optioned vehicles to customers who request them, made its debut to the public Tuesday.
The $16 million, 66,000-square-foot center for operations has been built adjacent to the primary Honda plant in Lincoln. It employs 70 in the production process and will serve as the hub of the company’s installation of a complete series of accessory options.
The concept got its beginnings two years ago with a smaller version of the center, which it quickly outgrew, said Chris Hodgson, manager for the PPO project.
The company broke ground for the facility in 2022, he said.
“We will expand our offerings to our dealers and customers,” Hodgson. “And challenge ourselves to do more.”
Shugo Watanabe, vice-president for auto sales, said the new process enables the plant to produce a whole range of options for vehicles built in Alabama.
“We have had positive feedback from our dealers and our customers,” he said. “We have great-looking custom kits and Honda-assured quality with our warranty protections.”
For now, the process of customizing a new Honda is initiated at Honda dealers, where customers can choose the accessory packages they prefer, said Alan Kwan, assistant vice-president for sales and logistics planning. He said the company is studying new ways for the customer to select options, such as through an online process.
“Each package includes different things, but PPO is installing accessory packages that allow our customers to add features such as enhanced wheels, towing capability, fender flares, roof rails, and more,” said John Long, with corporate communications for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.
With the new PPO facility, Honda says it can increase its custom operations, expand the offerings to include accessory packages for the all new Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport, and eventually offer installation of single-item accessories to dealers.
Lamar Whitaker, Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant lead, said the new operations facility represents an important investment on the company’s operations and future.
The Alabama Auto Plant is Honda’s largest light truck facility, he said.
“Honda selected us to launch this facility,” Whitaker said. “This is a tribute to our associates.”
Whitaker recalled the company’s history since locating a plant in Lincoln.
“We began with 1,500 employees and one line assembly in 2001,” he said. “Twenty-one years later, we have two lines and 4,500 associates here.”
Whitaker said the plant now produces 40,000 vehicles each year.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson was in office when the wheels started turning for a potential Honda plant to locate in Alabama in 1999. He said the city had the opportunity to put together a tract of land for such a venture.
In less than a week, Watson said, 1,750 acres had been located and committed to the possibility. A couple of weeks later, there was an early morning meeting in Birmingham to begin discussion of the venture.
By May of that year, the announcement was made that Honda would in fact develop a plant in the city, he said.
The effect of having Honda as a corporate resident has been a very visible one.
“Building here was down, the groundbreaking was held, and things didn’t pick up right away,” he said. But, by 2005, the city had 22 new subdivisions and the demand in Lincoln for housing continues, Watson said.
That comes from jobs being created, and people choosing the Lincoln area to make their homes, he said.
In the past three years, 360 new homes have been built, he said.
“And, it is indeed a pleasure to see this plant grow,” he said. “I hear from the employees who are so glad to have jobs here. This is an example of Honda’s commitment.”