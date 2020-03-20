Honda Manufacturing of Alabama halts production 2 days earlier than expected

LINCOLN -- Honda Manufacturing of Alabama is shutting down its Lincoln plant earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The car manufacturer announced Wednesday it would shut down for one week starting March 23, but it appears the date was moved up.
Late Thursday, the company’s corporate communications officer, Samantha Corona, announced Honda would not operate its two production lines March 19 or March 20.
“Due to attendance issues, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has suspended production on March 19 and 20,” Corona said late Thursday. “As in other situations where we have been unable to maintain production due to supply issues or inclement weather, HMA is offering production associates the opportunity to work their regularly scheduled shift, take the shift off without pay or use existing paid time off today, March 19, and tomorrow, March 20.”
She added all other operations will continue as normal.
Unlike the previously announced weeklong shutdown, the two-day shutdown will require associates to use leave time.