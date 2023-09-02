 Skip to main content
Honda honors Rainbow Omega for its work as a company supplier

Gov. Kay Ivey at Rainbow Omega

Michelle McGarity of Honda North America joins Gov. Kay Ivey to present Honda’s Excellence in Quality and Delivery award to Rainbow Omega on Tuesday. Rainbow Omega’s Honda team assembles owner vehicle manuals for the company.

 Courtesy photo

Rainbow Omega was honored by Honda North America Tuesday as one of “35 suppliers achieving excellence in quality and delivery,” according to a press release.

Rainbow Omega has been assembling vehicle owner’s manual kits for Honda vehicles manufactured at the plant in Lincoln since December 2006. “Our Honda line runs five days per week,” Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge explained. “The average production is 1,200 to 1,300 kits per day,” for the Pilot, Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport.