Honda honors Rainbow Omega for its work as a company supplier

Rainbow Omega was honored by Honda North America Tuesday as one of “35 suppliers achieving excellence in quality and delivery,” according to a press release.
Rainbow Omega has been assembling vehicle owner’s manual kits for Honda vehicles manufactured at the plant in Lincoln since December 2006. “Our Honda line runs five days per week,” Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge explained. “The average production is 1,200 to 1,300 kits per day,” for the Pilot, Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport.
“For the last three decades Rainbow Omega has worked tirelessly to unlock the full potential of some of our most remarkable Alabamians,” Gov Kay Ivey said during the presentation. “To be recognized by a globally renowned company like Honda shows that this organization is accomplishing its mission day in and day out.”
Michelle McGarrity, Honda’s senior staff engineer for the purchasing technical division, presented the award during the event Tuesday at the Rainbow Omega Community Center. “Honda is proud to recognize Rainbow Omega and as one of 35 suppliers that received a 2022 Supplier Award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery,” she said.
According to the release, Rainbow Omega’s vocational program workforce consists of 63 participants, 13 job coaches, two quality coordinators and a program director. Every participant in the program contributes to the production of the kits, whether on the assembly line or by placing labels on the packets. Nine Rainbow Omega clients and seven staff members are on the core Honda assembly team.
“Individuals who want to work to be on the assembly line begin training, according to Gail Tillman, director of vocational programs.”Training works toward the ability to assemble kits without errors and to increase speed to meet the pace of the line.”