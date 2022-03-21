Honda announces Ohio wind tunnel it hopes will help production and quality assurance

Honda opened its new $124 million state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility today, which it hopes to use to help improve the vehicle it makes at its Lincoln plant.
The new Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio facility, located at the independent Transportation Research Center Inc.in Central Ohio, is the world's most advanced wind tunnel, with three separate state-of-the art testing functions — aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, and racing — in one location.
The facility was unveiled during a press event on Friday. The wind tunnel uses a unique interchangeable modular ground plane system capable of aerodynamic vehicle testing of production vehicles and race machines.
With a five-belt rolling road system designed for production vehicle development and a second single wide-belt system for testing both high-performance sports cars and purpose-built race vehicles, the tunnel can generate wind speeds of more than 190 miles per hour.
Wind Tunnel Lead Mike Unger said the tunnel will have several impacts on production at facilities like the Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
“Of course the primary users will be in the development process,” he said, but added that by using HALO, designers will be able to make more precise measurements while designing vehicles like those built at Lincoln.
Unger said the tunnel will also allow for better quality assurance testing from all production facilities. He said that the tunnel allows Honda to do testing with sample vehicles from places like Lincoln to make sure they operate the way they should in different conditions.
On top of looking at aerodynamics, the wind tunnel can quickly enable a sophisticated acoustic test system for an aeroacoustic testing mode that utilizes a powerful system of acoustic arrays, made up of 502 individual microphones and several cameras, able to collect real-time data and precision measurement.
Officials said this becomes even more important as an element of vehicle design as Honda moves toward its electrified future.
Absent engine and exhaust sounds, wind noise will be more noticeable inside the cabin of an electric vehicle. Using the acoustic test system, Honda engineers will be able to identify the precise locations of both interior and exterior noise issues more quickly than ever before.
"Honda's product development capabilities will advance to new heights thanks to this investment in our Ohio research operations," said Jim Keller, executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America and North America Auto Development Center. "With this new facility, Honda is not simply investing in an advanced technology facility but in the future of the Honda engineers and other researchers who will work here."