Honda Alabama Plant announces energy star certification

LINCOLN — Honda has announced its Alabama Auto Plant has received an Outstanding Energy Efficiency certification for the fifth year in a row.
The plant received the certification as part of the EPA's Energy Star program, which also recognized the Alabama plant as the most energy efficient auto plant in the state for 2021. The plant's engine facility also received its third certification. The Alabama facilities join Honda facilities in Ohio, Indiana and Georgia in receiving certifications
John Long, with Honda corporate communications, said the plant has made concerted efforts to minimize environmental impact. He said the plant has installed systems to eliminate paint coating emissions and changed gas generators to injection gas mixing systems to control the amount of gas created. Long said the plant has also recently implemented procedures for turning off lighting and equipment when the plant is idle and transitioned to LED lighting plantwide.
In a news release, the automaker said through its Green Factory initiatives, Honda is working comprehensively to address the environmental impacts of product manufacturing, including water use, energy use, waste and emissions. Honda has reduced the CO2 emissions intensity of automobile production in North America by 12% since 2012 and has cut landfill waste from manufacturing by 90% since 2001. The company also is moving toward the use of renewable wind and solar power for the vast majority of the electricity it consumes in its manufacturing operations.
Honda’s global goal is to achieve carbon neutrality and zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"Promoting energy-efficient and sustainable business practices is something we are very focused on at Honda," said Jeff Waid, who leads Honda's Green Factory efforts in North America. "The Energy Star certificate the eight plants in the U.S. earned this year demonstrates our commitment to create environmentally-responsible practices. All of our plants completed different projects to improve overall energy efficiency, and we are honored to earn these awards from the U.S. EPA."
The Energy Star certifications were awarded to plants in the top 25th percentile of all plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. Energy Star awards these certifications based on energy used per unit produced.