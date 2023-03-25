Homicides’ investigation continues as families mourn their sons

The investigation a shooting this past Sunday morning in Talladega Downs that left two dead and one wounded continued as the families of the slain victims prepared to lay them to rest.
The tragic circumstances were first reported to Talladega police when they responded to calls of a large gathering in the parking lot of Talladega Downs around 3 a.m. Sunday.
At least 10 shots had been fired, and three people had been struck. All three were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Montrell Dontae “Pie” Johnson, 22, died at Citizens just after 4 a.m.
D’Juante Ny’Juwan “Fred” Dickerson, 23, was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he died in surgery at 8:42 a.m. Sunday morning.
The third victim, Adrian Decorick Swain, 23, was also taken to UAB, where he remained in critical but stable condition.
Dennis Undrae Swain Jr., 23, of Alpine, was arrested within 12 hours of the shooting. As of Friday afternoon, he has been charged with killing Johnson. Dickerson’s death, and the wounding of Adrain Swain, remain officially under investigation.
The suspect
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Dennis Swain was still behind bars Friday afternoon, pending a half-million dollar bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
He is set to appear before Fannin again for a preliminary hearing April 4 at 9 a.m. Following that hearing, Fannin will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to be bound over to a grand jury.
If the grand jury indicts him, the discovery process would begin and the case would begin making its way to trial.
If he is convicted of intentional murder with a firearm, he would then face 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
The victims
At a press conference following Dennis Swain’s arrest, Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas said that the known suspect and all three victims knew each other, although she could not say if the two Swains were close relatives.
Johnson, according to his obituary, attended Talladega High School but eventually graduated from Lincoln High School in 2018. He was a standout football player at both schools, leading Lincoln to the second round of the state playoffs in his senior year. He also excelled in baseball and basketball.
According to previously published accounts, he began the season as a running back before being moved to the quarterback position. He earned a scholarship to Union State College in Barbourville, Ky., where he played running back and slotback for the Union Bulldogs. After returning to Talladega, he worked at Kasai North America. He was working for Talladega College at the time of his death.
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan, Johnson was the father of a young son and was a talented barber. “Pie was helpful, attentive, involved and a beacon of light to those who knew him, with an outgoing personality and a brilliant smile,” his obituary said.
In addition to his son, Johnson is survived by his fiancee, both his parents, three sisters, five brothers, two of his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Dickerson, according to his obituary, “received Christ and united with Wesley Chapel CME Church” at a young age.He later joined Bellview Missionary Baptist Church.
Dickerson graduated from Talladega High School in 2018. During his time at Talladega High School, he “was a great leader and an exceptional sportsman, especially on the basketball court. Some of his greatest joys came while playing basketball and scoring 1,114 points during his time spent with the team. He also excelled as a football player at Talladega High (where he was on the team with Adrian Swain), in spite of the fact that he had not really liked the game before high school.
He was an honorable mention for the All-County baseball team in 2017 and 2018, along with Dennis Swain.
Talladega High basketball coach Chucky Miller said “Fred is supposed to be with us, reflecting on those memories, and it saddens us to know that will never be possible with the tragic news of his untimely passing. VIolence has robbed us of a young man that had dreams, that worked hard, that was energetic, that people admired., that made All-State in basketball and football, played baseball and had respect for his teachers and coaches and all who helped him. A young man that the best was yet to come.”
He won an academic scholarship, with a commitment to play football, to Huntington College in Montgomery. For the past two years, he worked for Georgia Pacific in Talladega.
An Auburn fan, Dickerson was described as “a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend,” as well as “respectful, humble and easy going … He was energetic, kind and a thoughtful sould who will be missed and remembered by many … We all know Fred is riding through those golden heavenly gates gates in his Dodge Charger. Dirt bike or four-wheeler and playing every sport imaginable on those blissful clouds…”
Dickerson is survived by his parents, his godmother, six brothers, four sisters, his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Anyone with further information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7876. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s web site.