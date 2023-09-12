 Skip to main content
Homespun storyteller returns to Ritz Sunday

Sean of the South 3.jpeg

Sean Dietrich, aka Sean of the South

 Submitted photo

Sean Dietrich, the author, musician, and stand-up storyteller perhaps best known as Sean of the South, will perform one show at Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

Dietrich played shows at the Ritz in June 2022 and in October 2019.