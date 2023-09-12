Homespun storyteller returns to Ritz Sunday

Sean Dietrich, the author, musician, and stand-up storyteller perhaps best known as Sean of the South, will perform one show at Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.
Dietrich played shows at the Ritz in June 2022 and in October 2019.
“The first time I ever visited Talladega was when I was a kid, for a NASCAR race," he said, before his previous appearance at the Ritz. "Like a lot of people, that was about all I knew about Talladega for a long time. Also, my wife has some very distant family members in the area. But the first time I ever did a show here was in 2017 or 2018, and the response was amazing. The way I was treated by everyone was just the best. And these were people that I had never met before. I just came to sing some songs and tell some stories. And we come back every now and again, and folks are always good to us.”
Dietrich began playing piano in church at age nine. By age 15, he was playing with adult bands in establishments his foot-washing Baptist mother would have preferred he avoided, according to his biography. A multi-instrumentalist, he started playing mandolin when he was seven, guitar at age eight, but then, he quips, threw away all hopes of a musical career by taking up accordion at age nine.
His wildly popular blog and musical podcast, “Sean of the South,” is suited for anyone with red clay on their car and sand in their shoes. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Reader’s Digest, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, and he has authored fifteen books.
His one-man shows have earned him a cult-like following in the southeastern United States. A master storyteller in the tradition of Rick Bragg and Lewis Grizzard, Dietrich presents for his audience brutally candid, laugh-out-loud, and sometimes painful tales.
Taking lessons learned from his hardscrabble childhood, Dietrich has earned a following for his writing, songs, humorous observations, and blue-collar love of life. His tales are familiar to covered-dish suppers, camp meeting sing-alongs, funerals gone awry, and hounds that have crossed the Rainbow Bridge have audiences drying their eyes one minute and slapping their knees the next.
For tickets by phone, call 256-315-000 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ritz Theater is on the square in Talladega Its box office opens 2 hours before all show times.