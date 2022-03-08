Home owner doesn't get hit in shooting, but her mattress takes a bullet

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into a residence on Tanner Street sometime Friday, according to an incident and offense report.
Detective Jeremy Faulkner said Monday that someone does live in the house, but was not home at the time of the shooting, which occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The homeowner, listed in the report as a 66-year-old woman, said she got home about 4:30 p.m. and discovered what looked like a bullet hole in one window. In fact, Faulkner said, the bullet appears to have penetrated the house and stopped in the victim’s mattress.
The house appeared to have only been hit one time, and it was not immediately clear what kind of bullet might have been used.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-00011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, talladega.com.