Home invasion burglary reported to city police

Talladega police are investigating a report of a home invasion burglary at a residence on Crestview Road Tuesday night.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, the victim reported that two males, one white and one black, entered his home just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were masked.
The victim said the two men broke windows in the house and beat him with a piece of wood, then stole two window-unit air conditioners, a video game chair and a flat screen television before fleeing.
McDaniel said the victim had what appeared to be minor injuries to his upper chest. The victim did not know who the burglars were, he said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.