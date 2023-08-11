 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Home invasion burglary reported to city police

Talladega police are investigating a report of a home invasion burglary at a residence on Crestview Road Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, the victim reported that two males, one white and one black, entered his home just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were masked.