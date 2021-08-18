Home burglars take copper wiring, comic books, family photos and $1,000 worth of rhinestones

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two apparently unrelated home burglaries, according to incident and offense reports.
The first was reported Aug. 14, and occurred sometime between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 on the 240 block of Bluebird Lane in Alpine. According to Captain Mike Jones, the owner of the property, who does not live there, reported finding a rear window forced open and about $5,000 worth of copper electrical wiring stripped out of various locations inside the residence.
The owner also reported that a comic book collection valued at $3,000 and family photos valued at $100 were also missing from the house.
He did not provide any further description of the comic book collection or the photos, Jones said. There were no witnesses or suspects to the burglary as of Wednesday afternoon.
The second incident was reported Tuesday, but occurred sometime after July 27 on the 1000 block of Seminole Avenue near Sylacauga, Jones said.
The stolen items included $1,000 worth of rhinestones, a pearl necklace valued at $800 and miscellaneous other jewelry valued at $1,000. More detailed descriptions of the stolen items were not available Wednesday.
Jones said a suspect has been identified in this case, although no one has been charged as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.