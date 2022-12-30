Home-brew competition TV program picks Coosa County couple for their mountain brandy

A Discovery Channel competition program featuring home distillers from across the country has named its first ever winning husband-and-wife team — a couple who live right down the road in Coosa County.
Bill and Rachel Embry participated in the “Master Distiller” competition over the summer, but even they did not know if they won it until their episode aired for the first time Wednesday night. As it happened, they watched along with over 100 friends and well-wishers from at least five states at Bandits Bar and Grill in Sylacauga.
When the hosts of the show announced that the Embrys had won at the end of the broadcast, the room exploded with applause.
“This is awesome,” Bill Embry said after the program ended. “We had tough competition, we were up against some very competitive teams. It is really an honor to be chosen, especially during their first family competition.”
He added, “I really want to thank all of our friends who came out tonight. We have had huge support, and we are very appreciative. Without our friends and family, we wouldn’t have made it here.”
Their winning recipe was a mountain brandy made with a base spirit of malt, corn, wheat and barley later flavored with apples, raisins and brown sugar. Their winning entry will be featured at Sugarlands Distillery in Tennessee, although it was it a little soon to say when it might be available.
“It’ll probably be about a year, although they’re doing some work on the distillery there, so it may be a little sooner,” Bill said.
Their competition on the show included a pair of brothers from New Jersey and a father and son team from California. The New Jersey brothers attempted a concoction using oranges, which impressed the judges for ambition (citrus fruit is notoriously difficult to ferment), but ultimately their product was damaged by too much oil from the orange peels, giving it a bit of bitterness. They were eliminated in the second round.
The Californians fared better with a pineapple tinctured rum, but ultimately the Embrys’ recipe prevailed.
Rachel explained that Bill had gotten the recipe from an “old-timer” who taught him how to distill spirits when he was younger. As it turned out, that man had actually gotten the recipe from Rachel’s great-grandfather.
The competition involved making the base spirit, assembling a still and then putting a unique spin on the beverage. Each aspect of the competition was timed.
The couple ended up on the show by responding to an open casting call on the Discovery Channel’s website. They were initially asked to appear on an episode involving the making of absinthe, with which they were not familiar and so declined to be involved with.
However, when the people at the network found out that the couple often worked together, they were invited to participate in the family competition instead.
Although they live near Rockford, the couple have deep roots in south Talladega. Rachel grew up in Sylacauga and graduated from Sylacauga High School, and Bill worked at Kimberly-Clark in Childersburg before going to work for the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Master Distiller” is a spin-off of the Discovery Channel program “Moonshiners,” a documentary series about amateur distillers of all types. New episodes air Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by “Master Distiller” at 8 p.m. central time.