Home-brew competition TV program picks Coosa County couple for their mountain brandy

Bill and Rachel Embry participated in the ‘Master Distiller’ television program and won.

A Discovery Channel competition program featuring home distillers from across the country has named its first ever winning husband-and-wife team — a couple who live right down the road in Coosa County.

Bill and Rachel Embry participated in the “Master Distiller” competition over the summer, but even they did not know if they won it until their episode aired for the first time Wednesday night. As it happened, they watched along with over 100 friends and well-wishers from at least five states at Bandits Bar and Grill in Sylacauga. 